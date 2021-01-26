 Skip to main content
Jan. 26, 2021 evening weather update for South Jersey

For the drive home in Pleasantville: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Areas of patchy fog. Low near 35F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Pleasantville tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit pressofatlanticcity.com.

