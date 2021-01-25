 Skip to main content
Jan. 25, 2021 evening weather update for South Jersey

Tonight's weather conditions in Pleasantville: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 32F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Temperatures in Pleasantville will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 46 degrees. A 37-degree low is forcasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 74% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the east. Keep an eye on pressofatlanticcity.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

