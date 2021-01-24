 Skip to main content
Jan. 24, 2021 evening weather update for South Jersey

Tonight's weather conditions in Pleasantville: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 24F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Pleasantville Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 41 degrees. A 32-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Keep an eye on pressofatlanticcity.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

