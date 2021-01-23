 Skip to main content
Jan. 23, 2021 evening weather update for South Jersey

For the drive home in Pleasantville: A mostly clear sky. Low 21F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, Pleasantville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit pressofatlanticcity.com.

