Jan. 21, 2021 evening weather update for South Jersey

Tonight's weather conditions in Pleasantville: Clear. Low 33F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Pleasantville tomorrow. It should reach a cool 45 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Stay in the know. Visit pressofatlanticcity.com for local news and weather.

