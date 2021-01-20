This evening in Pleasantville: Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Pleasantville area Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 46 degrees. A 32-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at mph. Visit pressofatlanticcity.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 20, 2021 evening weather update for South Jersey
Lincoln's was rainy, Taft was inaugurated in a blinding snowstorm, and Reagan had both the warmest and coldest of the January inaugurals.
Pleasantville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Pleasantville will be cool tomorrow.…
Tonight's weather conditions in Pleasantville: Generally fair. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The fo…
