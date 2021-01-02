 Skip to main content
Jan. 2, 2021 evening weather update for South Jersey

This evening in Pleasantville: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 36F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Pleasantville area Sunday. It looks like it will be a cool 48 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered tomorrow, as there is a 92% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on pressofatlanticcity.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

