Jan. 19, 2021 evening weather update for South Jersey

Pleasantville's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 31F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Pleasantville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 41 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit pressofatlanticcity.com.

