Jan. 16, 2021 evening weather update for South Jersey

For the drive home in Pleasantville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Pleasantville tomorrow. It should reach a cool 46 degrees. A 33-degree low is forcasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the west. Keep an eye on pressofatlanticcity.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

