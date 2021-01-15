This evening in Pleasantville: Rain likely. Low near 40F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Cool temperatures will blanket the Pleasantville area Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 21% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Stay in the know. Visit pressofatlanticcity.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 15, 2021 evening weather update for South Jersey
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Pleasantville: Mostly clear skies. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Pleasantville will be co…
This evening's outlook for Pleasantville: Mainly clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Pleas…
This evening's outlook for Pleasantville: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE