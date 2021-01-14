 Skip to main content
Jan. 14, 2021 evening weather update for South Jersey

Tonight's weather conditions in Pleasantville: Generally fair. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. 42 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southeast. Stay in the know. Visit pressofatlanticcity.com for local news and weather.

