Jan. 12, 2021 evening weather update for South Jersey

Tonight's weather conditions in Pleasantville: Clear. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Pleasantville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph.