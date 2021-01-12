 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 12, 2021 evening weather update for South Jersey

Jan. 12, 2021 evening weather update for South Jersey

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Pleasantville: Clear. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Pleasantville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on pressofatlanticcity.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News