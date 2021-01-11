This evening in Pleasantville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Pleasantville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a brisk 45 degrees. A 28-degree low is forcasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Stay in the know. Visit pressofatlanticcity.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 11, 2021 evening weather update for South Jersey
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Pleasantville: Mostly clear skies. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Pleasantville will be co…
This evening in Pleasantville: Clear. Low 29F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Pleasantville tomorrow. The …
Pleasantville's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional light rain...mainly in the evening. Low 36F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain …
Tonight's weather conditions in Pleasantville: Periods of rain. Low 44F. ESE winds shifting to SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfa…
This evening's outlook for Pleasantville: Mainly clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Pleas…
This evening in Pleasantville: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatur…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE