Jan. 11, 2021 evening weather update for South Jersey

This evening in Pleasantville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Pleasantville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a brisk 45 degrees. A 28-degree low is forcasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Stay in the know. Visit pressofatlanticcity.com for local news and weather.