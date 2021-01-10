Jan. 10, 2021 evening weather update for South Jersey

This evening's outlook for Pleasantville: Mainly clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Pleasantville area Monday. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Keep an eye on pressofatlanticcity.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.