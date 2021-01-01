Tonight's weather conditions in Pleasantville: Periods of rain. Low 44F. ESE winds shifting to SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Pleasantville area. It looks like it will be a brisk 57 degrees. A 38-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit pressofatlanticcity.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 1, 2021 evening weather update for South Jersey
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Code Blue alert, intended to assist municipalities in protecting vulnerable citizens during cold weather, has been issued to start early Tue…
- Updated
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
- Updated
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
Meteorologist Joe Martucci and New Jersey State Climatologist Dave Robinson compare their top ten weather events list of 2020 in this special,…
Tonight's weather conditions in Pleasantville: Cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures …
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE