Jan. 1, 2021 evening weather update for South Jersey

Tonight's weather conditions in Pleasantville: Periods of rain. Low 44F. ESE winds shifting to SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Pleasantville area. It looks like it will be a brisk 57 degrees. A 38-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit pressofatlanticcity.com for local news and weather.