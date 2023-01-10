It's typically the coldest time of the year, will it snow? Snow Search for week of Jan. 15

The week of January 15 is historically the coldest time of the year for most of the Mid-Atlantic. Our Mid-Atlantic Meteorologists Joe Martucci and Sean Sublette says don't expect any polar plunges to mark the occasion, though. There's one storm that may bring snow to some. They'll tell you when and where.
ABOUT SNOW SEARCH
For longer range weather forecasts, tune into Snow Search with Meteorologist Joe Martucci of The Press of Atlantic City and Meteorologist Sean Sublette from the Richmond Times Dispatch every Monday. The two looks at the weather pattern for the following week, pointing out weather trends that could bring snow and cold to the Mid-Atlantic.
It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017.
I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.
The most noteworthy part of the forecast will come at the end of the weekend. On Sunday night a weak storm system should bring our first (very small) accumulating snow of the season, before going to rain showers. Otherwise, it's a quiet Jan. 7-8.
The drop down the thermometer continues on Friday, and Saturday and Sunday. Coupled with a decaying storm system that moves into the area, our first (minor) accumulating snow of the season will be possible Sunday night. However, it'll go to plain rain.
It won't be as warm as Wednesday, but Thursday will still be a mild for January day with highs well into the 50s to around 60 degrees. Temperatures move back to reality Friday. By Sunday, snow showers will turn to rain showers for some.
No measurable snow has fallen in southeastern New Jersey so far. If you're looking for any kind of accumulating snow, you'll have to keep waiting. Dry weather is expected through Wednesday. Then, a late week storm will bring rain, not snow, to the region.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.