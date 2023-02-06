After waiting, and waiting, and waiting some more, the Mid-Atlantic picked up their first accumulating snow of the winter last. It wasn't much, but Joe and Sean relive the few hours of wintry weather then look at the extended forecast for next week. Check it out to see if even another light snow will be on the way.
ABOUT SNOW SEARCH
For longer range weather forecasts, tune into Snow Search with Meteorologist Joe Martucci of The Press of Atlantic City and Meteorologist Sean Sublette from the Richmond Times Dispatch every Monday. The two looks at the weather pattern for the following week, pointing out weather trends that could bring snow and cold to the Mid-Atlantic.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci