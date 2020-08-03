For the second time in less than a month, South Jersey will have to deal with a tropical system. For what possibly could be the first time since at least 1900, South Jersey will have two landfalling systems in one year.

Each tropical system has a different flare. Irene and Fay were about the rain. Sandy was, well, everything.

Isaias will not be near Sandy and will be weaker than Irene, too. However, this time, the winds will be the biggest issue, along with rip currents. The storm has its strongest winds on the east side of the storm, with the heaviest rain on the west side. A likely track through Delmarva and into the Delaware Bay will put most of our area on that east side. Still, it’s a multi-pronged storm. At the time of writing, a tropical storm warning, flash flood watch, rip current statement, high surf advisory and coastal flood advisory were in effect for at least somewhere in Southeastern New Jersey.

Here’s what you need to know.

Rip Currents

A high risk of rip currents will be present Tuesday. Do not go out in the water, as the water will be dangerous. A high surf advisory is in effect from 8 a.m. Tuesday through midnight Wednesday, with surf heights 6 to 10 feet.

Rip currents are caused by breaks in the sand bar. Water escapes quickly through them, dragging swimmers out to sea. During Tropical Storm Fay, an 18-year-old New York man drowned while saving two others in the waters.

If caught in a rip current, don’t fight it. Let it pull you out to sea as you call for help. Once out of the rip current, continue to call for help, while swimming diagonally back toward the shore.

Wind

For the shore, winds will be the biggest threat with Isaias. At the shore, and along the Delaware Bayshore, power outages, downed trees, flying loose objects and more will be expected. Restaurants with outdoor dining will need to secure all materials.

On the mainland, winds will also be the concern, especially in Cape May County. However, winds will be slightly weaker.

Regardless of storm path, winds will be howling. The strongest winds are on the northeast side of the storm. So, even though a track up the Delaware River would yield a weaker storm, the region would be on the strongest side of it.

On the other hand, if the storm spends more time overwater, we’d be on the weaker, western side. However, the region would be so close to the core of the storm, the winds would still be high.

Here’s an idea how winds will be Tuesday.

• 8 a.m. — Southeast 10-20 mph, gusts in the 20s for all.

• 11 a.m. — Southeast 25-35 mph with gusts to 50 at the shore, mainland will have 20-25 mph winds, with gusts to 40 mph

• 2 p.m. — Southeast to south 40-50 mph, gusts to 75 mph at the shore. The mainland will be 25-35 mph, with gusts to 60 mph.

• 5 p.m. — Southwest winds 25-35 mph at the shore, with gusts to 50 mph. The mainland will be 20-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

• 8 p.m. — Southwest winds 15-20 mph, with gusts to 35 mph at the shore. The mainland will be 8-14 mph, with gusts to 20 mph.

Rain

Southeastern New Jersey should escape the worst of the rain from Isaias. More than likely, the heaviest rain should hold to the New Jersey Turnpike corridor, into eastern Pennsylvania. Still, areas of roadway, stream and creek flooding will be likely, mainly away from the shore.

While we may wake up and see fairly quiet conditions, do know, the worst of the storm will be 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Steady rain will enter the picture between 8 and 10 a.m. Tuesday. Rain will turn heavy, with torrential downpours expected during the midday and early afternoon. The longest duration of heavy rain will be west of Bridgeton.

Severe Weather

Waterspouts and weak, isolated tornadoes will be possible. Tropical systems often have spinning supercell storms, where tornadoes come from.

The Storm Prediction Center, a government agency in Norman, Oklahoma, has placed South Jersey in a level 2 of 5 risk for severe weather Tuesday.

Coastal Flooding

No significant coastal flooding is likely — great news for the Jersey Shore and Delaware Bay communities.

However, minor, nuisance flooding, up to moderate flood stage will be likely. The full moon Monday, occurring at 11:58 p.m., will prime the waters with naturally higher tides. The Tuesday p.m. high tide, between 9 and 11 p.m., should be in minor, possibly moderate flood stage. The Tuesday a.m. high tide will be in minor flood stage for localized spots.

The timing of the storm will be key. Low tides will be in the 2 p.m. hour on the ocean and the 3 p.m. hour on the bays. The strongest onshore winds likely will occur then. By the time of the evening high tide, winds could already be blowing west. This will bear watching.

The Delaware Bay likely will have the most coastal flooding, as Isaias will be a plug to the mouth of the bay. Even here, though, moderate flood stage, at worst, will be expected.

To find coastal flooding on your block, go to the bottom of www.pressofac.com/weather, where you’ll find Climate Central’s Surging Seas Risk Finder. A how to video will show you how to search for the tidal information on your street.

