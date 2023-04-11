Inland areas will jump into the 70s Tuesday before we start a three-day stretch of 80s Wednesday, the first such April stretch that long since 2012.

Sea breezes will chill the shore, per usual, all days except for one.

No freezes or frost Tuesday morning. The southerly component to the wind and a little bit of cloud cover will keep morning lows in the 40- to 45-degree range in most spots. A few in the rural Pine Barrens will be in the 30s.

With that strong mid-April sun — it’s as strong as Labor Day weekend right now — highs will soar into the low 70s inland. At the shore, yeah, the familiar cooling sea breeze will kick in. That’ll put highs in the mid-60s. That’s above average but still cooler than the mainland.

As long as the pollen doesn’t get to you, it’ll be a lovely night to leave the windows open. Evening temps will fall into the 60s and 50s. Wednesday morning lows will be in the low to mid-50s.

Wednesday should be the one day this week when the chilly sea breeze stays away and the warm air will come to play for the shore. Highs should reach to the upper 70s, even 80, from Brigantine to Buena Borough. Plenty of sunshine will make it perfect for that first day in a bathing suit by the water. Just slap on the sunscreen.

The westerly wind direction will make all this happen.

Sea breezes form when the sun heats the ground much faster than the ocean, and the cooler sea wants to even things out, spreading its cool air onto land. That means the islands first, then inland.

Surface winds will be from the west. That essentially overpowers any southeasterly sea breeze that wants to develop. But it’s entirely possible it’ll be 78 degrees on the boardwalk yet falling into the 50s by the water’s edge.

Wednesday night will be great to spend on the boardwalk, getting ice cream and enjoying the summery feel. The evening will fall into the 70s and 60s. Overnight lows will be in the mid-50s, a good 10 to 15 degrees above average.

Thursday and Friday will be about the same. Both will have plenty of sunshine. Both will be summery inland but much cooler at the beaches. The air will have a dry feel.

In short, typical spring weather in South Jersey.

Highs at the beaches will be in the 65- to 70-degree range late in the morning. It’ll fall to around 60 degrees as the cool air moves in from the ocean.

If you hop over the bays, places like Manahawkin, Absecon and Marmora will top out in the mid-70s. Go west of the Garden State Parkway, like in Deerfield or Hammonton, and you’ll have mid-80s. You’ll go from shorts to sweaters, depending on where you are.

Finally, there will be an elevated risk of wildfire spread through Thursday.