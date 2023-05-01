5.75 inches of rain fell between Friday and Sunday in Millville, Cumberland County, according to the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow network (CoCoRaHS) volunteer weather observer station. That was the top total in the region.

Millville Executive Airport's weather observations exemplified what this soggy stretch did for monthly rainfall totals.

Before Thursday, 2.63 inches of rain fell at the airport. That was the nineteenth driest April since records began in 1947.

Add 0.18 inches of rain Thursday, 1.99 inches Friday, 1.60 inches Saturday (a daily record) and 2.30 inches on Sunday and the month wound up with the wettest April in recorded history. 8.70 inches of rain fell in total.

Atlantic City International Airport had a similar fate. Before Thursday, 1.64 inches of rain accumulated, the twelfth driest.

6.07 inches later and the airport wound up the fourth wettest in April's history, dating back to 1944.

At Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City, the daily rainfall record from Saturday, April 29 was smashed. The National Weather Service reported that 2.36 inches of rain fell. The old record was 0.67 inches, set in 2013. Records stretch back to 1874 here, one of the oldest continuously reporting stations in the country.