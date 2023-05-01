Going into Thursday, most of South Jersey was on the cusp of drought, with one of the driest Aprils on record.
Fast forward to May 1, and drought concerns have all but washed away, all while picking up daily, even monthly rainfall records in a dramatic turn of events for the area.
Two surface low-pressure systems, anchored around a large area of upper-level low pressure in the Great Lakes, made most of the weekend a soaker. The only real sliver of dry time was Saturday afternoon, where most of the region saw some sun. It even went fully sunny in Cape May County for a while.
A total of 5.75 inches of rain fell between Friday and Sunday in Millville, according to the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow network (CoCoRaHS) volunteer weather observer station. That was the top total in the region.
Millville Executive Airport's weather observations exemplified what this soggy stretch did for monthly rainfall totals.
Before Thursday, 2.63 inches of rain fell at the airport. That was the 19th driest April since records began in 1947.
Add 0.18 inches of rain Thursday, 1.99 inches Friday, 1.60 inches Saturday (a daily record) and 2.30 inches on Sunday and the month wound up the wettest April in recorded history. A total of 8.70 inches of rain fell.
Atlantic City International Airport had a similar fate. Before Thursday, 1.64 inches of rain accumulated, for the 12th driest April on record.
A total of 6.07 inches later, the airport wound up the fourth wettest in April history, dating to 1944.
At Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City, the daily rainfall record for April 29 was smashed. The National Weather Service reported that 2.36 inches of rain fell there. The old record was 0.67 inches, set in 2013. Records date to 1874 here, one of the oldest continuously reporting stations in the country.
The rain flooded out large swaths of Long Beach Island on Saturday. In Surf City, officials reported that most roads were flooded, except for Long Beach Boulevard, the main route through the island. While there was minor stage coastal flooding early in the morning, the rain was the main driver of the issues.
In Surf City, Ocean County "ALL roads flooded". Long Beach Blvd. is the only way to travel.— Joe Martucci (@ACPressMartucci) April 29, 2023
Here's Long Beach Blvd near there, sheesh. They *barely* got into minor coastal flood stage, too. This is mostly from the rain. pic.twitter.com/ftA6vcE84A
In Cumberland County, the Maurice River flooded near Vineland. Homes near the river saw their backyards flood as river levels continued to climb Monday afternoon.
The larger the river, the longer it takes the river to crest.
Near Folsom, the Great Egg Harbor River water gauge reported minor flood stage Monday afternoon. According to the National Weather Service, water may surround homes in Weymouth Forge and Hamilton Township along the river.
The storm was unusually powerful. At Atlantic City International Airport, the minimum air pressure was 981 millibars at 10:30 p.m. Sunday. That's the equivalent of many category one hurricanes.
For the rest of the week, scattered rain showers will bring additional accumulation to the area. However, flooding will not be likely. Showers may bring hail and gusty winds Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons.
6.15" of rain was the highest total from weekend storms, here are 10 highest
Here are the top 10 highest rainfall totals between Friday and Sunday
All totals come from the National Weather Service's Public Information Statement. Totals in Ocean, Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties are used.
10) Toms River, Ocean County - 5.40 inches
This observation was taken 3.6 miles west-southwest of the town's center.
Manchester, Ocean County - 5.50 inches
Stafford, Ocean County - 5.38 inches
Woodbine, Cape May County - 5.64 inches
Millville, Cumberland County - 5.67 inches
Lakewood, Ocean County - 5.68 inches
Millville, Cumberland County - 5.75 inches
This location was taken just northeast of the city's center.
Toms River, Ocean County - 5.83 inches
Pine Beach, Ocean County - 6.07 inches
1) Beachwood, Ocean County - 6.15 inches
