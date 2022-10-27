 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
How N.J. responded to Sandy in the days leading up to it's landfall

Superstorm Sandy made landfall near Brigantine at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 29, 2012. However, major decisions about the fate of the people of the Jersey Shore had to be made days before, when the storm was hundreds, if not thousands, of miles away.

Sandy's track and New Jersey's timeline of events

Sandy's track is in red, with events relating to New Jersey highlighted throughout the path of the storm. 

Sandy first developed on Oct. 22 south of Jamaica. At the time, the European computer model showed Sandy curving to the east, then the west, making landfall near New Jersey. Other computers models didn't show it.

On Oct. 25, the National Hurricane Center officially places New Jersey in the forecast cone, meaning there was a 66% chance that the center of the storm would be in the cone.

A day later, Oct. 26, emergency managers in the state made the decision for voluntary evacuations. The storm was still roughly 1,000 miles away, in the Bahamas and still had to make that unusual east to west movement.

By Oct. 27, it was nearly final. The storm was going to slam into New Jersey. Mandatory evacuation orders were held for the shore. The right turn had begun.

People had until 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 28 to flee the coast, or risk being put in life threatening danger. By the time evacuations ended, Sandy did it, the storm was making the dreaded left turn. A little over 24 hours later, it hit Brigantine as a post-tropical cyclone. Sandy became the fourth costliest storm in American history. 40 people's lives were lost in New Jersey. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
