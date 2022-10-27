How N.J. responded to Sandy in the days leading up to it's landfall

Superstorm Sandy made landfall near Brigantine at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 29, 2012. However, major decisions about the fate of the people of the Jersey Shore had to be made days before, when the storm was hundreds, if not thousands, of miles away.
Sandy's track is in red, with events relating to New Jersey highlighted throughout the path of the storm.
Joe Martucci
Sandy first developed on Oct. 22 south of Jamaica. At the time, the European computer model showed Sandy curving to the east, then the west, making landfall near New Jersey. Other computers models didn't show it.
On Oct. 25, the National Hurricane Center officially places New Jersey in the forecast cone, meaning there was a 66% chance that the center of the storm would be in the cone.
A day later, Oct. 26, emergency managers in the state made the decision for voluntary evacuations. The storm was still roughly 1,000 miles away, in the Bahamas and still had to make that unusual east to west movement.
We review Hurricane Sandy with a meteorologist that covered the 2012 storm on the latest episode of Across the Sky.
By Oct. 27, it was nearly final. The storm was going to slam into New Jersey. Mandatory evacuation orders were held for the shore. The right turn had begun.
Superstorm Sandy was an historic event, but in Atlantic City — and the neighboring counties …
People had until 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 28 to flee the coast, or risk being put in life threatening danger. By the time evacuations ended, Sandy did it, the storm was making the dreaded left turn. A little over 24 hours later, it hit Brigantine as a post-tropical cyclone. Sandy became the fourth costliest storm in American history. 40 people's lives were lost in New Jersey.
A look back at Hurricane Sandy
Sandy prep
John Pucci, of Hamilton Township, loads plywood sheets into his truck at The Home Depot in Absecon, Friday Oct. 26, 2012, for his Brigantine home ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Sandy. (The Press of Atlantic City/Staff Photo by Michael Ein)
Michael Ein
hurricane sandy - cape
Alan Linsay (left) and Henry's Jewelry owner Scott Thomas, both of Cape May, cut plywood to board windows at the Washington Street Mall in Cape May. Sunday October 28 2012 People deal with the threat of Hurricane Sandy approaching the area. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
Sandy Prep
Trump Taj Mahal Hotel and Casino employees continue boarding up windows facing the ocean in Atlantic City, Sunday afternoon, Oct. 28, 2012, ahead of Hurricane Sandy. (The Press of Atlantic City/Staff Photo by Michael Ein)
Michael Ein
No Sandy
Shore residents let Hurricane Sandy know what they think of the pending storm.
Dale Gerhard
Flood water at Susquehanna and Rio Grande Avenues in Wildwood
Flood water at Susquehanna and Rio Grande Avenues in Wildwood. Cape May County residents prepare for the approach of Hurricane Sandy. Sunday Oct. 28, 2012. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard
hurricane sandy - cape
Surfer Sean Cagney, 14, of Cape May, rides a wave at the Jackson Avenue beach in Cape May. Sunday October 28 2012 People deal with the threat of Hurricane Sandy approaching the area. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
Wildwood Recreation Center
Residents of the Wildwoods who were looking to evacuate the island, gathered at the Wildwood Recreation Center, to be transported to a shelter located at the Woodbine Development Center. Cape May County residents prepare for the approach of Hurricane Sandy. Sunday Oct. 28, 2012. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard
sandy prep
Atlantic City residents wait to be evacuated from the city at the Atlantic City Convention Center in Atlantic City. Area residents prepare for Hurricane Sandy. Sunday October, 28, 2012( Press of Atlantic City/ Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
sandy prep
Atlantic City residents board buses to be evacuated from the city at the Atlantic City Convention Center, in Atlantic City. Area residents prepare for Hurricane Sandy. Sunday October, 28, 2012( Press of Atlantic City/ Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
Hurrican Sandy Monday
Wildwood Boardwalk during Hurricane Sandy Monday Oct. 27, 2012. Photo by Dale Gerhard
Dale Gerhard
Hurrican Sandy Monday
Beach looking toward Ventnor in Atlantic City 8 a.m. as Hurricane Sandy approaches South Jersey on Monday.
Ben Fogletto
Hurrican Sandy Monday
Dawn in Atlantic City, 7:00am, as Hurricane Sandy approaches Southern New Jersey, Monday Oct. 29, 2012
Ben Fogletto
Hurrican Sandy Monday
Snug Harbor resident Montgomery Dahm records flooding along Connecticut Avenue in Atlantic City, Monday Oct. 29, 2012, as Hurricane Sandy approaches. photo by Michael Ein
Michael Ein
hurricane sandy wednesday
Waves continue to crash over the geo tubes in the north end of Ocean City. Hurricane Sandy washed the dunes away that covered the geo tubes and ripped apart the dune crossover steps to the right. Wednesday, October, 31, 2012( Press of Atlantic City/ Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
hurricane sandy wednesday
48th and Central, in Ocean City. Wednesday, October, 31, 2012( Press of Atlantic City/ Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
hurricane sandy atlantic
Bobby Huggins, of Millville and his cousin, Brian Cuthbert, of Somers Point, see how deep the water is at Bay Avenue and and New Jersey Avenue, in Somers Point. Monday, October, 29, 2012( Press of Atlantic City/ Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
Hurrican Sandy Monday
Pieces of the Boardwalk lie on Atlantic Avenue in Atlantic City, as Hurricane Sandy approaches Southern New Jersey, Monday Oct. 29, 2012
Ben Fogletto
ANYONE HOME?
Construction workers measure for walls on a new rebuild in Little Egg Harbor Township, Friday Oct. 3, 2014. Many residents continue to rebuild two years after Hurricane Sandy flooded the region.
Michael Ein
ANYONE HOME?
A newly raised house is pictured in Little Egg Harbor Township, Friday Oct. 3, 2014. Many residents continue to rebuild two years after Hurricane Sandy flooded the region.
Michael Ein
ANYONE HOME?
Building debris is seen under a raised house on Twin Lakes Boulevard in Little Egg Harbor Township, Friday Oct. 3, 2014. Many residents continue to rebuild two years after Hurricane Sandy flooded the region.
Michael Ein
hurricane sandy cleanup
The pavilion at the municipal beach, in Somers Point, was blown into the bay at Bay Avenue and New Jersey Avenue. Tuesday, October, 30, 2012( Press of Atlantic City/ Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
Hurricane Sandy Tuesday
A house sits damaged in West Atlantic City off Bay Avenue on Oct. 30, 2012, the Tuesday after Hurricane Sandy.
Sarah Watson
Hurricane Sandy Tuesday
Broken glass on Revel is pictured in Atlantic City, Tuesday Oct. 30, 2012, following Hurricane Sandy's appearance in the region. (The Press of Atlantic City/Staff Photo by Michael Ein)
Michael Ein
Hurricane Sandy inlet
Boardwalk debris along the Inlet in Atlantic City is pictured Tuesday Oct. 30, 2012, following Hurricane Sandy's appearance in the region. (The Press of Atlantic City/Staff Photo by Michael Ein)
Michael Ein
Hurricane Sandy Tuesday
Atlantic Avenue in Atlantic City after Hurricane Sandy Tuesday Oct. 30, 2012.
Ben Fogletto
Hurricane Sandy Tuesday
Surf City after Hurricane Sandy, Tuesday Oct. 30, 2012Surf City after Hurricane Sandy, Tuesday Oct. 30, 2012
Andy Warren
Hurricane Sandy Tuesday
Surf City after Hurricane Sandy, Tuesday Oct. 30, 2012Surf City after Hurricane Sandy, Tuesday Oct. 30, 2012
Andy Warren
hurricane sandy cleanup
Debris from the pavilion at the municipal beach, in Somers Point, along with other debris, at the end of New Jersey Avenue and Bay Avenue. Tuesday, October, 30, 2012( Press of Atlantic City/ Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
hurricane sandy cleanup
Gary Buck and Brian Marrandino, of Margate, wade across a flooded Adams Avenue as they walk down Ventnor Avenue, in Margate. Tuesday, October, 30, 2012( Press of Atlantic City/ Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
hurricane sandy cleanup
Debris clogs the roadway on Mays Landing Somers Point Road, in Egg Harbor Township. Tuesday, October, 30, 2012( Press of Atlantic City/ Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
hurricane sandy cleanup
A front end loader works on Atlantic and Decatur Avenues, in Margate. clearing sand washed into the roadways from Hurricane Sandy. Tuesday, October, 30, 2012( Press of Atlantic City/ Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
hurricane sandy cleanup
Dudley Avenue, in Ventnor Heights. Tuesday, October, 30, 2012( Press of Atlantic City/ Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
hurricane sandy cleanup
Brothers, Eddie and Eric Arentz, of Ventnor, walk past a downed traffic signal at Newark Avenue, in Ventnor, from Hurricane Sandy. Tuesday, October, 30, 2012( Press of Atlantic City/ Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
Hurricane Sandy Tuesday
Surf City after Hurricane Sandy, Tuesday Oct. 30, 2012Surf City after Hurricane Sandy, Tuesday Oct. 30, 2012
Andy Warren
Damaged homes on South Beach Ave on the Delaware Bay
Damaged homes on South Beach Ave on the Delaware Bay in Reeds Beach, Middle Township. Residents of Cape May County deal with the clean-up in the wake of Hurricane Sandy. Wednesday Oct. 31, 2012. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard
Damaged homes on South Beach Ave on the Delaware Bay
Damaged homes on South Beach Ave on the Delaware Bay in Reeds Beach, Middle Township. Residents of Cape May County deal with the clean-up in the wake of Hurricane Sandy. Wednesday Oct. 31, 2012. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard
Holgate Sandy
Storm surge and erosion in Holgate caused major damage to homes and roads on Long Beach Island.
DONNA WEAVER
Hurricane Sandy Wednesday
A person walks along the beach of Atlantic City's Inlet section after Hurricane Sandy hit the East Coast on Wednesday.
Edward Lea
Hurricane Sandy Wednesday
Damaged boardwalk in the South Inlet section of Atlantic City, 8:30 am Wednesday Oct. 31, 2012
Edward Lea
Ocean City resident Sal Deldeo
Ocean City resident Sal Deldeo, walks past a three foot high sand drift at 5th and the Boardwalk. Residents of Ocean City cope with the clean-up in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy. Friday Nov 2, 2012. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard
Katie Wiegand, owner of Sandcastle Cupcakes
Katie Wiegand, owner of Sandcastle Cupcakes on Asbury Ave in Ocean City, sweeps water from her store. Wiegand said she lost over 75% of her equipment in the flood from the storm and is not sure when she can reopen. Residents of Ocean City cope with the clean-up in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy. Friday Nov 2, 2012. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard
hurricane sandy wednesday
The bay broke through the bulkhead at 3rd and Bay Avenue, in Ocean City, causing this sink hole that a shed fell into. . Wednesday, October, 31, 2012( Press of Atlantic City/ Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
hurricane sandy wednesday
Electical workers work to restore power on 48th Street and West Avenue, in Ocean City after Hurricane Sandy. Wednesday, October, 31, 2012( Press of Atlantic City/ Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
Hurricane Sandy Wednesday
A U.S. Army National Guard truck sent to help victims of Hurricane Sandy sits mired in the Delaware Bay on Wednesday, a day after getting stuck while trying to reach Kimbles Beach from Reeds Beach.Wednesday Oct. 31, 2012
Michael Miller
hurricane sandy wednesday
Cleanup on the 4700 block of Asbury Avenue, in Ocean City. Wednesday, October, 31, 2012( Press of Atlantic City/ Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
Hurricane Sandy Wednesday
Officials on Long Beach Island are working their way to the Holgate section of Long Beach Township that was breached and possibly a new inlet has been formed. Houses have been undermined and have collapsed. Gas leaks are happening in the area as well, police said. Wednesday Oct. 31, 2012
Donna Weaver
Hurricane Sandy Wednesday
Officials on Long Beach Island are working their way to the Holgate section of Long Beach Township that was breached and possibly a new inlet has been formed. Houses have been undermined and have collapsed. Gas leaks are happening in the area as well, police said. Wednesday Oct. 31, 2012
Donna Weaver
hurricane sandy wednesday
Rich DiCioccio and his mother, Beth DiCioccio, of Chelsea Heights section of Atlantic City, gather some belongings drying in their back yard after Hurricane Sandy left 41 inches of water in their Boulevard Avenue home.
Danny Drake
Hurricane Sandy Wednesday
The Belle Anne Marie paddle-wheel steamboat in West Atlantic City was washed aground by Hurricane Sandy.The force of Hurricane Sandy winds and storm surge lifted the two-story Belle Anne Marie paddle-wheel steamboat out of the lagoon where it rested in Egg Harbor Township and left it on land. Wednesday Oct. 31, 2012
Lee Procida
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
hurricane sandy thursday
Beach Haven. Hurricane Sandy damaged Long Beach Island, in Ocean County . Thursday, November, 1, 2012( Press of Atlantic City/ Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
hurricane sandy thursday
Long Beach Boulevard, in Holgate. Hurricane Sandy damaged Long Beach Island, in Ocean County . Thursday, November, 1, 2012( Press of Atlantic City/ Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
hurricane sandy thursday
Beach H aven. Hurricane Sandy damaged Long Beach Island, in Ocean County . Thursday, November, 1, 2012( Press of Atlantic City/ Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
hurricane sandy thursday
National Guard at the Long Beach Municipal Complex.. Hurricane Sandy damaged Long Beach Island, in Ocean County . Thursday, November, 1, 2012( Press of Atlantic City/ Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
hurricane sandy thursday
Beach Haven. Hurricane Sandy damaged Long Beach Island, in Ocean County . Thursday, November, 1, 2012( Press of Atlantic City/ Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
hurricane sandy thursday
A car half buried in sand on Glendola Avenue, in Beach haven. . Hurricane Sandy damaged Long Beach Island, in Ocean County . Thursday, November, 1, 2012( Press of Atlantic City/ Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
hurricane sandy thursday
Long Beach Boulevard, in Holgate. Hurricane Sandy damaged Long Beach Island, in Ocean County . Thursday, November, 1, 2012( Press of Atlantic City/ Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
A battered staircase that led to a deck of a damage home on North Beach Ave in Reeds Beach. Residents of Cape May County deal with the clean-up in the wake of Hurricane Sandy. Wednesday Oct. 31, 2012. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard
Damaged homes on South Beach Ave on the Delaware Bay in Reeds Beach, Middle Township. Residents of Cape May County deal with the clean-up in the wake of Hurricane Sandy. Wednesday Oct. 31, 2012. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard
Damaged homes on South Beach Ave on the Delaware Bay in Reeds Beach, Middle Township. Residents of Cape May County deal with the clean-up in the wake of Hurricane Sandy. Wednesday Oct. 31, 2012. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard
Damaged homes on North Beach Ave on the Delaware Bay in Reeds Beach, Middle Township. Residents of Cape May County deal with the clean-up in the wake of Hurricane Sandy. Wednesday Oct. 31, 2012. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard
Wave batter the bulkhead on a home at North Beach Ave on the Delaware Bay in Reeds Beach, Middle Township. Residents of Cape May County deal with the clean-up in the wake of Hurricane Sandy. Wednesday Oct. 31, 2012. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
jmartucci@pressofac.com
Twitter @acpressmartucci
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!