Historic, intense rain swept through LBI Monday morning, here's how

Extremely heavy rain in Harvey Cedars early Monday morning was more than a 1-in-1000 year event, part of a small storm cell that brought flooding to Ocean County.

From roughly 4 a.m. to 10 a.m. a slow moving rain shower passed over Ocean County. Within this, an small area of torrential rain brought historically heavy rain, impacting a region from exit 69 to 52 on the Garden State Parkway, as well as the northern half of Long Beach Island.

One of those places was Harvey Cedars. The rain was so heavy between 5:35 a.m. and 5:50 a.m. that the sensor at the Office of Emergency Management office on Long Beach Boulevard between West 76th and West 77th street reset restarted itself due to an outage of some kind, according to Dave Robinson, the New Jersey State Climatologist.

Even though the sensor wasn't reporting, rain was rapidly accumulating in the weather station's rain gauge.

So, by the time the outage ended at 5:50 a.m., 2.16 inches was reported.

The observation occurred over either a ten or fifteen minute period, though which one it was is unknown, Robinson said.

What is known is that the brief 2.16 inch amount has less than a 0.1% chance happening in any given year, according to the National Weather Service's Hydrometeorological Design Studies Center. This is also known as a more than 1-in-1000 year event. However, using time scales for an event are misleading, as rare events can happen in consecutive years.

1.42 inches of rain in ten minute period has a 0.1% chance of happening in Harvey Cedars in any given year.

Meanwhile, it takes 1.78 inches of rain in a 15 minute period for the same in the LBI town.

Both are much less than the 2.16 inches that fell in that 10 to 15 minute window early Monday morning.

For the morning, Harvey Cedars either had 4.68 inches or 5.55 inches of rainfall, Robinson said. More investigation is needed to determine if the sensor included the 0.89 inches of rain that fell before 5:35 a.m.

It wasn't just Harvey Cedars that saw historic rainfall either. Surf City, just to the south, reported 2.43 inches of rain in 30 minutes between 5:30 and 6 a.m., which has about a 0.5% likelihood of occurring in a year there.

5.78 inches of rain fell in total there, the most extreme total in the region.

The rain caused flooding across the county. Numerous bayside streets in town were flooded. In Stafford Township, vehicles were stuck or stranded on Route 72 going into Long Beach Island around 6 a.m., closing the bridge for about 30 minutes.

However, the torrential rain was isolated in nature. Eagleswood was on the southern fringe of the core of the storm, picking up 3.83 inches of rain according to the Rutgers New Jersey Weather Network.

Go seven miles south to the Rutgers University Marine Field Station in the bayside marshes of Little Egg Harbor, however, and only 0.03 inches of rain fell in total.

Additional isolated showers and storms were expected on Monday. However, the state continues to await of widespread rainfall. Parts of Atlantic and Cumberland county are in a moderate drought, along with a heavily populated stretch of the Interstate 78 corridor that borders north and central New Jersey.