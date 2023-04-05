The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado did strike the area Saturday evening, bringing the statewide total to seven.

An Enhanced Fujita 1 (EF) storm with estimated maximum winds of 100 mph traveled a distance of 0.9 miles along Old Landis Avenue, ending at Estelle Avenue. Meteorologist Joe Martucci was on the scene for more on the twister and hear from a property owner who lost more than 20 trees.