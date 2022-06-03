Here's Meteorologist Joe Martucci's shore summer weekend weather report card

The fifth annual shore summer weekend weather report card is here and 2022 got off to a very good start on Memorial Day weekend.

Taking into account Friday through Monday of Memorial Day weekend, I'm (Joe Martucci) giving the kickoff to summer holiday weekend a "B+", a very good student.

Friday was the worst day to be at the beach over the weekend. Rain and thunderstorms took over for the second part of the that. Conditions improved on Saturday. There was plenty of sunshine, save for about an hour's worth of a thunderstorm. Saving the best for last, Sunday and Monday were the best parts of the weekend, with 70s, sunshine and fairly low dew points.

The shore summer weekend report card is an annual tradition at The Press of Atlantic City. Each weekend between Memorial Day and Labor Day is graded based on how comfortable it was to be outside at the beach that Friday, Saturday and Sunday (and Monday for the holiday weekends this year).

The grades are subjective, but are based on factors I believe many can agree upon to drive everyone to the shore for a fantastic weekend.

"A" grades are given to those that are sunny to partly sunny (some clouds are good), high temperatures between 75 and 85 degrees, dew points below 65 degrees, a gentle breeze and, most importantly, no rain.

Each day is averaged together to get a final weekend grade. As the beaches thin into locals' summer September after Labor Day, we give out the final report card at Ocean City High School.

