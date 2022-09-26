 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here's how to find what tidal flooding will be like on your block

Before a storm strikes, you can find out how severe the coastal flooding will be on your block, using Climate Central's Surging Seas Risk Finder (https://riskfinder.climatecentral.org/). Meteorologist Joe Martucci has the step by step process on how to find what will happen on your street.

ClimateCentral, a non-profit agency in Princeton, New Jersey, has a Surging Seas Risk Finder tool that allows you to see when coastal flooding creeps onto your block.

When coastal flooding is anticipated, you can use a combination of the Mid-Atlantic River Forecasting Center's tidal flooding forecasts and this tool to find what streets will have water. 

