Here's how Joe Martucci's snow forecast matched up to what fell Feb. 13

The final whistle on the Super Bowl Sunday snow has blown and now, we see how the predictions were to the final score.

I'll be honest, I could have been better. After one storm, after another, after another, this wasn't my best performance. I'll give myself a "C".

The reason was two fold

- Temperatures didn't cool off as quickly as anticipated. However, as typically the case when cold fronts bring precipitation, the chilliest air doesn't catch up to the precipitation until much later.

For example, it was above freezing at Atlantic City International Airport until 5:54 p.m. Sunday. Snow that was falling during the afternoon barely stuck on grass. I thought sub-freezing temperatures would come around sunrise, which they did not.

Secondly, the time it snow varied greatly across the state. For the coastal counties, it happened much later.

While I did say in our forecast that the steadiest snow would be in the afternoon along and near the shore, it didn't even snow until then. ACY first snowed around 1:30 p.m., Millville began around 2:30 p.m. and Cape May County airport in Lower Township began around 3:55 p.m. after raining for an hour.

This was the hardest part of the forecast, trying to figure out when snow would start. That's because the arctic front was moving slowly east, while a coastal storm was moving offshore of us. The coastal storm barely got to the area, so the shore counties had to wait for the arctic front's slow moving snow to begin accumulating.

The evidence is seen in the snowfall totals. Far northern Ocean County, which did verify, began snowing around sunrise Sunday, ending when the Super Bowl finished. While it was light snow, Jackson managed to get 2.4 inches, while Lakewood had 1.6 inches.

The snow totals did verify in eastern Atlantic County and Cape May County. My final forecast was a coating to 1.5 inches, everywhere there saw at least a coating.

Atlantic City International Airport's trace of snow means they still remain at 33.2 inches of snow, third most season to date. Records date back to the 1940s. Lower Township did not report their totals for Sunday yet, but are in fourth place season to date.

Still, southeastern New Jersey remains the snowiest place to date for the season, despite our northern neighbors picking up three to six inches of snow (generally found in Warren and Sussex counties).

In fact, the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network (CoCoRaHS) station in Galloway Township has the most snow, statewide, with 36.0 inches

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

