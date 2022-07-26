Here's how Joe Martucci graded July 22-24's shore weekend weather as sun sizzled

It's a B+ on last weekend's shore summer weekend report card.

Many of us sough heat relief at the beaches and nays. Inland areas were well into the 90s, with even a few low 100s Saturday and Sunday.

With plenty of sunshine and not a drop of rain in sight, temperatures were lower, but still above average at the shore too. Between the Rutgers New Jersey Weather Network and observations at the long-time site at Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina, shore highs peaked between 85 and 90 degrees between Friday and Sunday.

The (self-imposed) guidelines say 75 to 85 degrees is needed for an "A" beach day. Plus, dew points should be below 65 degrees.

While there was a gentle breeze, no rain and sunshine, the very warm and balmy air prevented us from the top mark. However, it was still a very good shore weekend but all accounts, giving us the "B+.

That gives us a 3.3 GPA, or a "B+" for the summer semester so far. We're just 0.1 below pace of our record high GPA in 2020.

The shore summer weekend report card is an annual tradition at The Press of Atlantic City. Each weekend between Memorial Day and Labor Day is graded based on how comfortable it was to be outside at the beach that Friday, Saturday and Sunday (and Monday for the holiday weekends this year).

The grades are subjective, but are based on factors I believe many can agree upon to drive everyone to the shore for a fantastic weekend.

"A" grades are given to those that are sunny to partly sunny (some clouds are good), high temperatures between 75 and 85 degrees, dew points below 65 degrees, a gentle breeze and, most importantly, no rain.

Each day is averaged together to get a final weekend grade. As the beaches thin into locals' summer September after Labor Day, we give out the final report card at Ocean City High School.

This report card must have gotten buried in the sand. We can't find it anywhere! However, it did earn a 3.1 GPA, good enough for a "B".