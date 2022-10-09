Here's how drought in NJ will impact 2022's fall foliage

BASS RIVER STATE FOREST — Walking among the sassafras and gum trees on a late September afternoon, Mike Zsoldos, assistant regional forester for the New Jersey Forest Service, points out the change in color on the leaves.

“We always see sassafras and gum change fast, but I noticed things change quicker than you normally see,” he said, noting leaf change in the forest began as early as mid-August.

Even the mighty oaks, typically the last to change to their fall colors, already saw a few of their leaves change in New Jersey’s oldest state forest.

For a state that typically sees fall foliage begin around Sept. 27 and peak about a month later, there’s a reason for this early arrival.

Drought.

Here are the four stages of drought classification However, moderate drought is actually the lowest-tiered version of drought in a four-step cl…

“A lot of folks that I talk to say that we’re not used to seeing this. We don’t remember a drought this severe,” Zsoldos said.

It’s not just the earlier foliage that’s different in 2022. When the leaves change from green to yellow, orange and red, they won’t be as vibrant as they usually are.

That’s being seen around the region, too. Jerry Inderwies Jr., of Cape May, said the leaves that have changed near Exit 0 are “muted in color,” though nothing has fallen off yet.

There are three ingredients for achieving the most vibrant, healthy fall foliage in the area.

The first begins as soon as the first baby leaves grow in the spring and goes through August. During this time, no extreme heat and plenty of rain are needed for the leaves to produce their food, sugars.

While there were no official weather reporting stations with a reading over 100 in South Jersey, rain was scarce. Between March and August, official precipitation-measuring sites in Lower Township, Estell Manor and Atlantic City were all in the driest 20% of recorded history, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Atlantic City International Airport in Egg Harbor Township was slightly wetter than average. However, much of that came from two heavy rain events in July and August.

March to August rainfall Atlantic City: 15.21 inches, eighth driest in 121 years of records Estell Manor: 19.44 inches, second driest in 32 years of records Atlantic City International Airport: 24.02 inches, 23rd wettest in 64 years of records Lower Township: 14.70 inches, 10th driest in 91 years of records Source: National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

All in all, the lack of rain brought two periods of drought during this time, as classified by the United States Drought Monitor. The first was from March 6 to April 12, mainly south of Route 40.

The second is ongoing, having begun Aug. 16 and spread and intensified through late September. The first “severe” drought for southeastern New Jersey since the fall of 2010 was declared for Cape May County as well as parts of Cumberland and Atlantic counties Aug. 30.

As a result, the leaves are already behind in the fall foliage formula going into autumn.

“Because the summer was so tough with the drought and high heat, the trees have been struggling to survive all season. ... It puts a lot of stress on the trees, and they’re showing it. ... There’s just no excess sugar saved up in the leaves to really make those colors pop in the fall like we’re used to seeing,” Zsoldos said.

With that lack of abundance of starches and sugars stored in the leaves, we can expect to see the colors this fall not be quite as vibrant as we might hope but still something great to see as nature begins to prepare itself for winter and another growing season.

This put 2022’s fall foliage in between two dull options. The second ingredient for a vibrant fall is a combination of sunny days and cool nights in September until fall foliage peaks in late October to early November.

Given the drought going into September, heavy rains would have damaged the foliage. On the other hand, staying dry would only continue to stress the plants and trees.

Zsoldos said persistent, significant rain in early September would have been OK and put fall foliage back on its vibrant track. However, only two days of steady rain came.

So those looking to take in the fall foliage will see muted hues in a year that peaks earlier in October.

One aspect of fall foliage that can still be saved is the third ingredient. Once the leaves are around and in peak, a lack of heavy rain or strong winds is needed. For people taking a Sunday drive to their favorite fall foliage spots, or those who have it right at home, calm weather keeps the changed leaves on the trees longer.

“Our street is the most beautiful every year with sugar maples. People are always driving around looking, and I am constantly taking pictures,” said Judy Paczkowski, 70, of Galloway Township.

The Climate Prediction Center, a branch of the National Weather Service, forecasts that drought is likely to go away in most of South Jersey by the end of the year. That would spell good news for next year’s foliage season.

“My guess would be, if the trees are not irreparably damaged by the drought — as in, killed off — they’ll rebound and leaf out as expected next spring,” said Theresa Crimmins, director of the USA National Phenology Network, which monitors the impact of climate change on plants in the U.S.