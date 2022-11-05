Here's a look at the heat records that may fall as September-like weather continues

Shorts, T-shirts, maybe even a bathing suit. We’ll get likely one last shot of “Locals’ Summer” weather as we continue into the weekend and Monday. Record high temperatures threaten to fall both at the shore and inland.

For the shore, Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City should break the record high temperature for Monday, which is 70 degrees. We also have shots to break the daily record high Sunday, as well as record warm low temperatures Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Hop your way inland, and Atlantic City International Airport has a chance of breaking high temperature records Saturday through Monday. A record warm low temperature record may fall Saturday.

Any way you slice it, this will be our warmest start to November since 2003. Temperatures will generally feel more like mid- to late September across the area.

The main reason for this warmth is a strong ridge of high pressure in the mid to upper levels of the atmosphere. The center of it will move from Cape Cod to south of Newfoundland through Monday. The surface high pressure needs to work in conjunction with it to get the full effect, though. We’ll have just that. It’ll pretty much move in unison with the ridge aloft.

That will mean south-to-southwest winds that blow through Monday. In a throwback to summer, a localized onshore sea breeze may develop at the coast for the afternoon. Highs in the 70s would still be reached, but settle into the 60s for the afternoon.

So, let’s go through the days.

Saturday will start off foggy again, especially inland. Visibility will be below a half mile through 9 a.m. After 9, it’ll lift, just in time for the Pup Strut in Brigantine at 9:30 a.m.

Once the sun comes out, we get warm. Highs will be in the mid-70s inland and the low 70s at the beaches. The exception would likely be right along the Delaware Bay and the Ocean County beaches, which will peak in the still comfortable 60s.

If you still have the boat ready to go, conditions will be great after the fog goes away, with 3- to 4-foot waves on the ocean.

Saturday evening will only be in the 60s. You may be even be able to go jacket free all night long. Overnight lows will be on either side of 60. For reference, this is our average high in November.

A deck of mid- to high-level clouds will fill in overnight. That will prevent the development of fog, so visibility will be good.

Also, make sure to flip your clocks back an hour. It’s always a good time to check your smoke detectors and put batteries in flashlights, too.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy as a blanket of high clouds filters out some of the sun. Still, the dynamics of the south surface wind and ridge of high pressure will dominate. High temperatures will be similar to Saturday, leading to another great day to be out and about.

On the water, we’re talking low wave heights and light winds. It’ll be a truly fantastic day.

We’ll do it again for one more night. It’ll be a perfect excuse to spend the last bits of the weekend out. Temperatures will fall into the 70s and 60s during the evening. Overnight lows will be near 60.

Monday will be the transition day. Expect highs in the 70s. However, a Canadian high-pressure system will blow in a strong east wind. That’ll put temperatures back in the 60s for the rest of the week.