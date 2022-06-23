Here is the 2022 shore summer weekend weather report card through June 17-19

June 17 to 19 was a little like Goldliocks and the Three Bears.

Friday was too hot, Saturday was too cool (and windy), while Sunday was just right.

The combination of the three weekend days earned it a "B" in the fifth annual shore summer weekend weather report card.

The shore roasted on Friday thanks to an offshore wind that brought Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City up to 90 degrees. Atlantic City International Airport and Millville saw a record high, likely sending people to the shore.

Following, that though, an unusually cool and dry airmass made it feel like September for the rest of the weekend. While temperatures Saturday and Sunday were generally in the mid-70s. The cloudier and windier weather Saturday meant sweatshirts were likely needed to stay comfortable on the sand. However, it did make for an excellent pair of days to give the air conditioner a break.

The shore summer weekend report card is an annual tradition at The Press of Atlantic City. Each weekend between Memorial Day and Labor Day is graded based on how comfortable it was to be outside at the beach that Friday, Saturday and Sunday (and Monday for the holiday weekends this year).

The grades are subjective, but are based on factors I believe many can agree upon to drive everyone to the shore for a fantastic weekend.

"A" grades are given to those that are sunny to partly sunny (some clouds are good), high temperatures between 75 and 85 degrees, dew points below 65 degrees, a gentle breeze and, most importantly, no rain.

Each day is averaged together to get a final weekend grade. As the beaches thin into locals' summer September after Labor Day, we give out the final report card at Ocean City High School.

Previous Editions of the Shore Summer Weekend Report Card

2021

2020

2019

2018

This report card must have gotten buried in the sand. We can't find it anywhere! However, it did earn a 3.1 GPA, good enough for a "B".

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.