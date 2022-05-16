Here are the two safest places to go when in a tornado warning

Falling and flying debris causes most injuries and deaths during a tornado. Although there is no completely safe place during a tornado, some locations are much safer than others.
- Go to the basement or an inside room without windows on the lowest floor (bathroom, closet, center hallway).
- If possible, avoid sheltering in any room with windows.
- For added protection get under something sturdy (a heavy table or workbench). Cover your body with a blanket, sleeping bag or mattress. Protect your head with anything available.
- Do not stay in a mobile home.
If you are outside or in a mobile home, find a nearby building, preferably with a basement. If you are in a car, do not try to outrun a tornado, but instead find the nearest sturdy building.
Information via the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
