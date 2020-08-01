Hurricane Isaias is still on track to impact South Jersey with heavy rain, dangerous rip currents and roadway flooding early next week, but the exact path of the slow-moving system remains unknown.
Heavy rains are expected to begin Monday night, Press Meteorologist Joe Martucci said Saturday. Due to the slow movement of the storm, its closest approach to the region would happen Tuesday afternoon.
Isaias strengthened from a tropical storm Thursday and has been moving more slowly since Friday, he said.
“Dangerous rip currents will build Sunday and last for much of the week,” Martucci said.
There is a threat of roadway and river flooding, with a general 2 inches to 4 inches of rain likely, with locally higher amounts, he explained, similar to what happened during Tropical Storm Fay last month.
Fay made landfall July 10 just south of Holgate on Long Beach Island, continuing the record-breaking pace of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.
The storm crashed ashore to little fanfare with just a mostly cloudy sky and breezy conditions in much of area by early evening. Many communities closest to the coast saw significant flooding during the morning.
But the exact track of Isaias in relation to South Jersey will take another day to determine, Martucci said, because of the slower movement of the system.
“However, it is possible this storm makes multiple landfalls in Florida, the Carolinas, the Delmarva and then South Jersey,” Martucci said. “That would bring a hobbled and weaker storm, reducing coastal flooding and wind issues. A track offshore would yield a stronger storm and tropical storm conditions to the shore, while the mainland largely deals with just a rainy and breezy day.”
Flooding made for a difficult morning in Avalon. Three to 4 inches of rain fell Friday in Cape May County, according to the New Jersey Weather…
Tropical Storm Fay brings flooded roadways, with water up to a foot, on the corner of Oxford and Fulton Avenues. July 10, 2020
Localized street flooding in Somers Point due to Tropical Storm Fay
‘Along the shore, I’ve seen images of cars floating right now in South Jersey,’ Gov. Phil Murphy said during his Friday afternoon news conference.
Multiple roads in Stone Harbor were flooded Friday morning as torrential downpours came through. Up to 5 inches of rain will be likely in spot…
Vehicles navigate floodwaters Friday morning on Absecon Island as Tropical Storm Fay drops up to a foot of water in places in South Jersey.
Jerry Inderweis, Jr. City Manager for Cape May, captured heavy rain, gusty winds and rough seas in Cape May Harbor, near the Lobster House.
