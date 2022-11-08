Heat records fell around South Jersey on Monday

Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City was home to a November temperature record for the second consecutive day Monday. It's one of many warmth records broken across South Jersey since Saturday.

Atlantic City reported a high temperature of 80 degrees Monday, according to Alex Staarmann of the National Weather Service in Mount Holly, tying the previous warm mark set Nov. 3, 2016. Records in the city date to December 1873.

Not only that, but it smashed the previous record for Nov. 7 by 10 degrees. That was the biggest margin of defeat for a high temperature since Jan. 30, 2002, and for any temperature record since a warm low mark was set April 26, 2009, according to the Iowa Environmental Mesonet.

It was the second day in a row that a warm temperature record was set in Atlantic City. On Sunday, the city reported a low temperature of 66 degrees, the mildest in nearly 150 years.

According to a Press of Atlantic City analysis, this is the first time that monthly temperature records of any kind were set in consecutive days or the same day since June 26, 1952. Then, both the monthly hottest high and warmest low temperature records were set.

While monthly records were not set inland, daily records were. The daily record high temperature was set Monday at Atlantic City International Airport in Egg Harbor Township with a high of 81 degrees, according to the weather service. On Saturday, the top mark was tied when it registered a reading of 76 degrees.

A record warm low temperature was set Sunday, falling to 65 degrees, the weather service reported. On Saturday, temperatures fell to 62 degrees, tying the record for that date.

Historical figures date to 1943 at the airport.

Farther west, in Millville, daily temperature records fell throughout this summery stretch. Sunday reached 78 degrees, while Monday hit 79. However, no warm minimum temperature records were set. Data in Millville dates to 1947.

It hasn't just been warm since Saturday, either. Every day between Nov. 1 and 7 was above average across the region. In Atlantic City, it's been the warmest start to the month since 1874, with an average temperature of 64.5 degrees. That bests the previous mark set in 2003. While the top three marks are from the beginning of the 21st century, the remainder of the top 10 are from the 1800s or 1900s.

Heat records were set 70% of the time in the United States, compared with 30% for cold records, in the 2010s, according to ClimateCentral, a nonprofit based in Princeton. That's the highest margin since analysis started in the 1920s.