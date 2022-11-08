 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Heat records fell around South Jersey on Monday

  • 0

Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City was home to a November temperature record for the second consecutive day Monday. It's one of many warmth records broken across South Jersey since Saturday.

Atlantic City reported a high temperature of 80 degrees Monday, according to Alex Staarmann of the National Weather Service in Mount Holly, tying the previous warm mark set Nov. 3, 2016. Records in the city date to December 1873. 

Not only that, but it smashed the previous record for Nov. 7 by 10 degrees. That was the biggest margin of defeat for a high temperature since Jan. 30, 2002, and for any temperature record since a warm low mark was set April 26, 2009, according to the Iowa Environmental Mesonet.

People are also reading…

Daily record beat margin

The margin of defeat for every new daily maximum high or minimum record set at Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City since records began in 1873. Monday's 80 degree high beat the previous daily record by 10 degrees, also setting a monthly record. That was the biggest daily margin of defeat for the marina since 2009. 

It was the second day in a row that a warm temperature record was set in Atlantic City. On Sunday, the city reported a low temperature of 66 degrees, the mildest in nearly 150 years. 

According to a Press of Atlantic City analysis, this is the first time that monthly temperature records of any kind were set in consecutive days or the same day since June 26, 1952. Then, both the monthly hottest high and warmest low temperature records were set.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

While monthly records were not set inland, daily records were. The daily record high temperature was set Monday at Atlantic City International Airport in Egg Harbor Township with a high of 81 degrees, according to the weather service. On Saturday, the top mark was tied when it registered a reading of 76 degrees. 

A record warm low temperature was set Sunday, falling to 65 degrees, the weather service reported. On Saturday, temperatures fell to 62 degrees, tying the record for that date. 

Historical figures date to 1943 at the airport.

Farther west, in Millville, daily temperature records fell throughout this summery stretch. Sunday reached 78 degrees, while Monday hit 79. However, no warm minimum temperature records were set. Data in Millville dates to 1947. 

It hasn't just been warm since Saturday, either. Every day between Nov. 1 and 7 was above average across the region. In Atlantic City, it's been the warmest start to the month since 1874, with an average temperature of 64.5 degrees. That bests the previous mark set in 2003. While the top three marks are from the beginning of the 21st century, the remainder of the top 10 are from the 1800s or 1900s. 

Hot November Start
Daily record beat margin

The margin of defeat for every new daily maximum high or minimum record set at Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City since records began in 1873. Monday's 80 degree high beat the previous daily record by 10 degrees, also setting a monthly record. That was the biggest daily margin of defeat for the marina since 2009. 

Heat records were set 70% of the time in the United States, compared with 30% for cold records, in the 2010s, according to ClimateCentral, a nonprofit based in Princeton. That's the highest margin since analysis started in the 1920s. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Meteorologist

It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.

Related to this story

Most Popular

NJ can see NASA launch Sunday, but will weather cooperate?

NJ can see NASA launch Sunday, but will weather cooperate?

New Jersey have the opportunity to see an early morning National Aeronautics and Space Administration rocket launch from Virginia Sunday. However, weather conditions both in the state and near the rocket launch may mean a failure to launch.

Weather: Record warmth possible this September-like weekend

Weather: Record warmth possible this September-like weekend

One of the most comfortable weekends of the year, not just November, will be this weekend. Highs will be in the 70s through Monday, even for most spots at the shore. With September like nights as well, breaking a few temperature records are possible.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News