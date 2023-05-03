It’ll be far from a washout Wednesday and Thursday. However, when it rains, small hail could pour down, with gusty winds possible, too. A round of tidal flooding will come Thursday afternoon. Then, we warm up for the weekend.

Wednesday and Thursday will be about the same. Temperatures will start in the upper 30s to low 40s inland. Frost will be possible Thursday as well. The shore will be in the mid- to upper 40s.

Morning sunshine will give way to afternoon clouds as a westerly wind blows. While west winds are typically drying winds, that is not the case here. To our west sits a low-pressure system that’s moving slower than molasses in January, to borrow from my eighth grade teacher.

That’ll be the genesis of rain showers, hail and gusty winds.

From 2 to 10 p.m. both days, isolated (Thursday) to scattered (Wednesday) showers will push through the region. A cold pool of air aloft will provide the ingredients needed for small hail to form in the clouds and fall to earth. A thunderstorm with gusty winds is possible as well.

Not every shower will have hail or thunder. In fact, some of you will be completely dry these two days. However, it is something worth pointing out as you plan out your days.

High temperatures will continue to be 55 to 60 degrees. That’s seven to 10 degrees below average for this time of year and more like late March than early May. Remember, too, that the sun is as strong now as it is around Aug. 9.

Coastal flooding will be around during the Thursday p.m. high tide, with up to 4 inches of salt water on susceptible bayside roads between 7 and 11 p.m. Move your cars if you need to, and don’t drive through the salt water.

Once we get to Friday, that area of low pressure that was to the west will be moving offshore. This will be the beginning of the transition from sweaters and jackets to T-shirts and sunglasses for our forecast.

Friday should be dry. While low pressure is still around, drying high pressure nudges in from the north, too. That should keep us rain free.

Highs will nudge up just a bit, with low 60s for Hammonton and inland areas, and upper 50s in Atlantic City and the shore. Call it a weather purgatory of sorts.

We’ll slowly warm up over the weekend. Each day will see about a five-degree climb in temperatures, all with a partly sunny sky, at cloudiest. We’ll be influenced by high pressure that will be in Ontario, Canada, for the weekend.

Coupled with the strong May sun, we’ll climb into the 60s everywhere Saturday. Sunday will then see our first 70-degree highs in over 10 days inland. Even the shore should be around 70.

As wet as it was last weekend, we’ll make up for it this weekend.