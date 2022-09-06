Goodbye Labor Day, final shore summer weekend weather report card comes Sept. 10

The lifeguards are gone, the beaches are quieter and the kids are back in school. Labor Day weekend has passed and while students are heading back into the classroom, school's out for the fifth annual shore summer weekend weather report card.

The Labor Day weekend grade, and the final grade point average, will be released in a video from Ocean City High School on Sept. 10.

In the meanwhile, the summer of 2022 could be anywhere from the highest to tied for second best summer in the five years of doing so. Here were the criteria going into the holiday weekend.

"Depending on how Labor Day Weekend goes, 2022 has the potential of reclaiming the top spot all to itself (need an "A"), a tie for first with 2019 ("C+" to a "B+) or slipping into second place ("C" or worse). All, of course, are final grades are good options for what has been a great summer at the Jersey Shore."

Stay tuned, we'll be back with you on the first weekend of Local's Summer, which looks to be quite summery.

The shore summer weekend report card is an annual tradition at The Press of Atlantic City. Each weekend between Memorial Day and Labor Day is graded based on how comfortable it was to be outside at the beach that Friday, Saturday and Sunday (and Monday for the holiday weekends this year).

The grades are subjective, but are based on factors I believe many can agree upon to drive everyone to the shore for a fantastic weekend.

"A" grades are given to those that are sunny to partly sunny (some clouds are good), high temperatures between 75 and 85 degrees, dew points below 65 degrees, a gentle breeze and, most importantly, no rain.

Each day is averaged together to get a final weekend grade. As the beaches thin into locals' summer September after Labor Day, we give out the final report card at Ocean City High School.

Previous Editions of the Shore Summer Weekend Report Card

2021

2020

2019

2018

This report card got buried in the sand. We can't find it anywhere! However, it did earn a 3.1 GPA, good enough for a "B".