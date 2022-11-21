 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Goodbye cold, temperatures warm up Monday night through Thanksgiving week

Monday was the first morning in the teens in most of the inland areas. Very dry air accompanied that, too. Meteorologist Joe Martucci says milder air will fill in for the rest of the Thanksgiving week. Unsettled weather will come for the weekend.

Meteorologist

It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.

