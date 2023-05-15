South Jersey's weather varies from the beaches to the bridges. That's no different on Monday. Meteorologist Joe Martucci is here to describe just how different it'll feel from the ocean to the Pine Barrens and everywhere in between. He also times out the one round of rain expected this week.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
Tags
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.