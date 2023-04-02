Protect your young plants as the growing season begins. A frost advisory or freeze alert is out for all of inland South Jersey. Meteorologist Joe Martucci times out when the coldest temperatures will be and how frost forms with air temperatures above 32 degrees.
I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.
