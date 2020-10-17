Frost advisory in effect for parts of the area Sunday

Cover your plants, or take them in Saturday night. The first widespread frost of the season will be here early Sunday, and a frost advisory is in effect for parts of South Jersey.
The advisory will be in effect for mainland Ocean County, mainland Atlantic County and all of Cumberland County from 1 to 8 a.m. Sunday.
Here's a look at low temperatures for selected places Sunday morning:
Vineland: Mid-30s
Folsom: Mid-30s
Egg Harbor City: Mid-30s
Woodbine: Upper 30s
Pleasantville: Upper 30s
Long Beach Island: Upper 40s
Atlantic City: Upper 40s
Cape May: Around 50
The combination of a clear sky, calm winds and low dew points is the cause for the cold night ahead on the mainland. Called radiational cooling, the heat of the day can escape straight into outer space, without any obstructions. The shore does not typically see the effects of this, as the milder ocean negates this influence.
High pressure after Friday's rain has cleared the sky of clouds, and while winds are elevated Saturday, they will drop to near zero Saturday night. Dew points, a measure of moisture in the atmosphere, will be in the upper 20s in the frost-impacted spots at night. Dew points are used in forecasts as a floor for air temperatures, as the air temperature cannot drop below the dew point.
Frost is frozen dew. Frost, like dew, also needs light winds to develop. Frost can take place with weather stations reading temperatures as high as 40 degrees. That is because weather stations take temperatures about 6 feet off the ground, not at the surface. Farmers, especially in cranberry bogs, have extensive surface temperature monitoring systems to alert them of frosty conditions.
The National Weather Service uses a 36 degree mark at their weather stations to indicate the average first frost date of the year. At Atlantic City International Airport and in Millville, that average first frost date is Oct. 13. In the Pine Barrens, that date is earlier. Indian Mills' first 36 degree low temperature is Sept. 27. Some parts of the Pine Barrens already experienced frost the morning of Sept. 22. Indian Mills plummeted to 35 degrees that day.
Here just east of Whitesbog, #NJwx with 34 degrees this morning with frost on the gate boards by the reservoir and everywhere else for that matter! Power of the Pine Barrens & radiational cooling. @NWS_MountHolly pic.twitter.com/XNRxa3L8A7— marc carpenter (@mcadehaven) September 22, 2020
