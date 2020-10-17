Frost advisory in effect for parts of the area Sunday

Cover your plants, or take them in Saturday night. The first widespread frost of the season will be here early Sunday, and a frost advisory is in effect for parts of South Jersey.

The advisory will be in effect for mainland Ocean County, mainland Atlantic County and all of Cumberland County from 1 to 8 a.m. Sunday.

Here's a look at low temperatures for selected places Sunday morning:

Vineland: Mid-30s

Folsom: Mid-30s

Egg Harbor City: Mid-30s

Woodbine: Upper 30s

Pleasantville: Upper 30s

Long Beach Island: Upper 40s

Atlantic City: Upper 40s

Cape May: Around 50

The combination of a clear sky, calm winds and low dew points is the cause for the cold night ahead on the mainland. Called radiational cooling, the heat of the day can escape straight into outer space, without any obstructions. The shore does not typically see the effects of this, as the milder ocean negates this influence.