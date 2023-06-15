Thursday will be a near copy of Tuesday, with lower humidity and comfortable temperatures thanks to an offshore breeze. A storm system will bring a few hours of rain Friday. Wildfire smoke will return for the weekend.

In the wake of Wednesday’s cold front and much needed rain, we have a westerly wind that will blow throughout the day. Morning lows will start in the 50s for most inland spots. Meanwhile, the coast will be around 60 degrees.

Highs will sit right around 80 degrees. That’s a very seasonable day and a great one to be out and about. The only downside I see are the flies on the beach if you’re heading there.

Clouds will work back in, though. Those heat-trapping clouds will limit the amount of cooling during the day. Winds will blow out of the southwest. It’ll be more humid, but not overly so.

Evening temperatures will fall into the 70s and 60s. Overnight lows will be in the 60- to 65-degree range for all.

We’re then still on pace for a Friday that will bring a few hours of rain to the area within a larger window of time.

The timing will be from about 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. It’s a big window for rain. Within this, only up to three hours of rain should fall, though.

Thunderstorms will be possible in this. However, I don’t anticipate any severe weather. This should be a well-behaved rain. Rainfall totals will be around a quarter inch generally, with the usual higher and lower differences seen in summertime rain.

If you have outdoor plans and can’t handle any rain, I’d move your events. If it’s something where you can tent yourself up, then it’ll be OK.

Otherwise, we’ll have a southeast wind in the morning, turning to the northeast during the afternoon and then come out of the northwest during the evening. Highs will be around 80 far inland, mid-70s for Ventnor and the immediate coast. If it winds up wetter, highs should stay 70 to 75.

We’ll clear out as we begin another shore summer weekend Friday night. Temperatures will be in the 70s and 60s as you’re cruising to the coast, and the humidity will take a tumble as well.

Overnight lows will be in the 50s inland, around 60 at the coast.

My thoughts on the weekend’s wildfire smoke haven’t changed from the last column. The sky will be gray with haze on an otherwise partly sunny Father’s Day weekend.

If you have asthma or respiratory issues, staying indoor with a HEPA filter going is best. Otherwise, you should be fine outside, just take it slow if you feel the smoke getting to you.

It’s a shame the smoke is around for many reasons but particularly this holiday weekend because it will be plenty comfortable. Highs will be 80 to 85 degrees inland, and the shore will be in the upper 70s.

Finally, we’re now less than a week from the summer solstice, the longest day of the year. However, we’re already living in the earliest sunrises of the year. That started June 8 and continues until June 20. Sunsets will still get later, peaking in late June.