For most of Friday, it’ll be warm, windy and wet. However, the end of it will be breezy with a biting chill in the air. Temperatures will go from the 60s to the 20s in less than 24 hours, with a seasonable Saturday ahead.

I do have a small change to Friday’s forecast compared to recent days. That is to shift the start and end times of the rain an hour later. That’ll mean more of the day is wet, though it won’t be raining all day long.

Rain looks to begin between 7 and 9 a.m., moving from west to east across the state. It’ll be a soaker for the rest of the morning. By 1 p.m., the steady rain will be gone.

It’ll be a muggy, mild morning. Temperatures will be in the 50s at the shore. Inland, we’ll rise from the 50s into the low to mid-60s. Winds will be gusty from the southwest at 25 to 35 mph.

After 1 p.m., the cold front will pass through. A mini area of low pressure will ride north along that front and bring additional showers through about 4 p.m.

That said, most of the time after 1 p.m. will be dry. Some may be totally dry.

Winds will change. They’ll come from the west and then from the northwest by sunset. Temperatures will respond accordingly. We’ll fall into the 50s and 40s during the afternoon.

Then as the clouds clear out Friday night, temperatures will continue to fall. Wind chills will be below freezing all night. After midnight, wind chills will be in the teens.

To be clear, wind chills in the teens during February is common most winters. This isn’t most winters, though. Bundle up, and keep your pets inside, too.

Saturday will then be our only seasonable day of this seven-day forecast. A quick-moving area of cold air aloft will pass through and trickle down to the surface.

High temperatures will be in the mid-40s. With plenty of sunshine, it’ll feel fairly mild outside. That sun is a little higher in the sky, giving a little more power to it.

The 5K run-walk for autism noon Saturday in Sea Isle City will be just fine. Presidents Day weekend is always a big offseason weekend for the shore. The weather will cooperate.

Saturday night will be just fine, too. Under a clear sky, the evening will be in the 30s.

Shore temperatures will slowly settle and stay in the mid-30s. Inland areas, thanks to the clear sky, lighter winds and dry air, will dip into the 20s for minimum temperatures Sunday morning.

By Sunday, surface high pressure will be well offshore. That will bring a southwesterly wind that will bump temperatures right back up. Highs will climb to around 50 degrees, which is a few degrees above average. The day will be dry as sunshine gives way to clouds.