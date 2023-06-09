After a week’s worth of gray, even orange, sky, the smoky end is near.

For a day.

Friday should be the last consecutive day of thick wildfire smoke hazing the sky and degrading air quality. Saturday will be fairly smoke free, though it will move back in Sunday.

The air quality alert that was in place until Thursday evening was extended to Friday evening by the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection.

The large gyre of smoke will still swirl through New Jersey on Friday around a counterclockwise-spinning upper-level low-pressure system in New England.

Everyone, even those without respiratory problems, should only go outside for limited amounts of time. Make sure to recirculate the air conditioning in your home or car, not take in outside air. HEPA filters provide excellent protection, as they clean the air.

Air quality levels were classified as “very unhealthy” Thursday. Friday’s should be “unhealthy,” similar to what we had Wednesday.

Smoke will haze over the sky Friday night too, and it could smell like a campfire out there.

Come Saturday, the majority of the smoke should exit. The sky will be bluer, but it’ll still be faint, especially in the morning.

My forecast for Sunday is still for the thick haze to return. However, it’s becoming increasingly possible that the worst of it stays to our north. That would be great news for those looking to spend a day outside doing yard work, hanging at the beach or going to the ShopRite LPGA Classic.

The increasingly positive news for us is that only a bit of smoke will hang around Monday and Tuesday. The upper-level low will break down and move away. The smoke will go to the Great Lakes instead.

Friday will start out with sunshine. However, spotty showers and thunderstorms will pop up after 2 p.m., likely after 4 p.m. at the shore.

This will continue into the evening as the shore fills up for the weekend, weakening by midnight.

Within this window, up to 60 minutes of rain will be possible in any one location. The smoke should impact outdoor plans more than the rain.

Temperatures will start out 50 to 55 degrees. Afternoon highs will be at or just above 70 degrees, cooled by the sun-blocking smoke. We’d likely be five degrees warmer if that wasn’t around.

Winds will come from the north to start, then flip to the southwest as the day goes on.

Friday evening will fall into the 60s and 50s. Overnight lows will be in the 50s with a clearing sky.

Saturday will be mostly sunny. The shore and inland areas should both reach the upper 70s. Winds will be offshore but fairly light. I do expect a cooling sea breeze to take temperatures east of the Garden State Parkway back down.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy and fairly summery. Lows will be in the upper 50s in Weymouth and inland areas to the low 60s in Ventnor and the shore.

Sunday should be warm, possibly hot inland. Southwesterly winds will bring the heat and a smidge of humidity. Highs will be around 85 degrees inland and near 80 at the beaches. Expect the shore to cool a bit during the afternoon, per usual.

Finally, if you’re heading to the ShopRite LPGA Classic at Seaview Hotel and Golf Club, we have you covered. Visit PressofAC.com to get my weather forecast for the tournament, a sports preview of the play as well as tips to stay safe in the smoke from the event’s physician.