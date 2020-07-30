Isaias made landfall in the Dominican Republic and moving into the Bahamas Tropical Storm Iasias, with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph, made landfall in the Dominican Republic Thursday and is on pace for the East Coast of the United States. As of Thursday evening, Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for, most of Hispaniola and the Bahamas. Tropical Storm Watches now extend to Florida, running from Miami to roughly Vero Beach.

How to say Isaías "Isaías" is the Spanish and Portuguese word for the biblical Isaiah. It is pronounced ees-ah-EE-ahs.

New Jersey is in the forecast cone All of Thursday updates, up to 5 p.m., kept New Jersey in the forecast track cone. All options are on the table, but expect South Jersey to see some impacts from Isaías between Monday and Wednesday. Isaias joins Tropical Storm Fay, which made landfall just south of Long Beach Island on July 10, as the two storms put the region in the forecast cone. The cone represents a two-thirds probability of where the center of the low pressure center is. The storm will slip through a weakness in a large high pressure system, which expands from the Gulf of Mexico into much of the Atlantic Ocean. One it reaches Georgia, the steering patterns sharply moves west to east. While the storm won't curve immediately out to sea, there will be a turn to the northeast as it moves north, hence why New Jersey is in the forecast cone. This is a shift east in the forecast from Wednesday night. It is possible that the cone continues to shift further east, reducing the impacts to the region. In fact, model guidance has supported this shift to the east, with most of the models keeping the storm 200 to 300 miles out to sea.

There are three scenarios at play There are three options at play. However, there is still much to be figured out. If the storm makes landfall before reaching New Jersey, that will weaken the storm, and vice versa. The first two scenarios are favored, with the third one looking less and less likely. Option 1: Tropical Storm Isaias stays 200 to 300 miles out to sea, passing between late Monday and early Wednesday. Spotty, but heavy, rain bands will pass. Winds would be gusty, but likely would not be enough to bring damage. The real concerns would be out on the water. Given the full moon Monday and the onshore winds. Multiple rounds of minor or moderate coastal flooding would be likely. High seas would be present, with dangerous rip currents, too. During Tropical Storm Fay, a teenage lost his life in Ventnor while swimming with two friends the evening of the storm. In Ocean City, two 18-year-old girls were brought to shore by city police the following morning. +2 This is when rip currents are most deadly to you A heat wave that drives you to the shore, warm water temperature that draws you to the surf … Option 2: The storm hugs the Jersey Shore. While the western side of the storm is usually the safer side, since the winds around the counter-clockwise spinning system goes against the northerly direction of the storm's movement, worse impacts than option 1 are possible. Flooding rain, damaging winds at the coast, minor to moderate coastal flooding, dangerous rip currents and high seas will all be likely. This being said, a track coast to the close would likely mean land interaction with North Carolina. If that happens, the storm would weaken. This could mean the difference between a strong tropical storm and weak, less organized one. The Global Forecast System, American, model paints this picture. Though, note that the exact track of the storm should not be paid attention to. Rather, note how organized the storm is. Option 3: Isaias makes landfall in Florida or the Southeastern United States and the center of the storm passes to the west of the state. That is illustrated on the western edge of the forecast cone. The storm would likely be a remnants storm by then, or perhaps a Tropical Depression. However, flooding rains, some coastal flooding, dangerous seas, rip currents and high surf would be likely.

Joe's 7-Day Forecast

When will we have a good idea on what the exact impacts will be? Saturday. By then, the storm will be near the United States East Coast, likely around Florida. In the weakness of the large, Gulf of Mexico to Atlantic Ocean high pressure system, there will be a better idea on how the steering currents will move the storm. Tropical Storm Watches may go up Saturday night, 48 hours before tropical storm force (39 mph or greater) winds arrive.

For more context on Isaías and the 2020 Hurricane Season The Press of Atlantic City's Hurricane section of the Weather Center has the information you need to know to protect yourself and learn more about tropical systems in South Jersey. There's been 10 tropical storms and hurricanes to make landfall in South Jersey since 1900. Here's the list, newly updated with Tropical Storm Fay, which made landfall on July 10. An active 2020 hurricane season was predicted. Here's the forecast, along with the names.