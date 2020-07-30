Rain Weather

Visitors to Stone Harbor stroll Monday along 96th Street in the rain, which businesses and tourism officials hope will move out by Memorial Day weekend, the unofficial kickoff to summer at the shore.

Last Friday brought rain for a few hours in the morning, before afternoon thunderstorms moved in.

This Friday will be quite similar. Showers will be present during much of the morning, with a spotty thunderstorm during the afternoon.

The ten hurricanes and tropical storms to make landfall In South Jersey since 1900

Periods of rain will be present all throughout the morning. There will be dry time, but most outdoor work and plans will need to be moved. Heavy downpours will be around. Rainfall totals will be between 0.30 to 0.60 during the morning. Some spots will have areas of roadway flooding. If you see flooded roads, turn around.

Otherwise, temperatures will start in the low to mid-70s, extending our streak of nights at or above 70 degrees. As long as we stay above 70 degrees by midnight Friday, Atlantic City International Airport will have the longest streak of 70-degree or greater nights at 15. Sen. Frank. S. Farley Marina will reside in the fourth spot, with 25 days (record is 33).

Rain will taper between 9 and 11 a.m. There will still be an isolated shower around but many should be dry until 2 p.m. or so. Then, scattered showers and storms will flare back up. That will continue until around sunset.

A damaging gustS will be possible with these storms, in addition to more flooded roadways. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-80s with the cloudy and rainy day. That would snap our heat wave at five days.

A cold front will sink through the region overnight. You’ll notice a clearing sky and less muggy air. We’ll slide into the 80s and 70s during the evening. Come Saturday morning, we’ll be in the upper 60s on the mainland, with low 70s at the shore.

Saturday will be the better of the two weekend days. With the cold front furthest away from us, we should squeak out the day and stay dry. We’ll have a mostly- to partly-sunny sky, with the most sunshine in Little Egg Harbor Township and places north of the White Horse Pike.

We’ll be in the low to mid-80s. It’ll be perfect for a trip to the shore, pool or anywhere with water. Outdoor projects will be a go all day thanks to the lower heat. Again, history will repeat itself, as this will be the second Friday-Saturday combination in a row with highs below 90. No air conditioner? Maybe.

Dew points will rise on a dry Saturday night as a warm front lifts north through the region. Expect a few showers to fly around after midnight until around dawn Sunday. Between the showers and sticky air, it’ll be a mild night. Low to mid-70s will be expected, well above average for this time of the year.

Sunday will heat up quickly. We’ll get to the low 90s for mainland highs. The south wind will save the shore, with mid-80s there. That cold front will pass late Sunday. Expect showers and storms from the late afternoon, into the night. However, they’ll be few and far between, and you’ll have a mostly dry Sunday.

That will then take us to the beginning of the week, when Iasias becomes our concern. At this time, any impacts would be between Monday night and early Wednesday. Options range from rough seas, rip currents and some coastal flooding. While a landfalling storm is not likely, it’s just a technicality, a close brush by from a tropical storm can bring the same effects.

