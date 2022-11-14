 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Freeze warnings Monday night, see how coastal storm impacts NJ after

A freeze warning is in effect for Cumberland and inland Cape May counties Monday night to Tuesday morning, as they still look for their first widespread below 32 degree readings of the season. Meteorologist Joe Martucci turns attention to a quick hitting coastal storm that Tuesday night. Joe explains what the threats are and how long the wintry air will continue.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
Meteorologist

It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.

