Forecasts point to early, snowy start for New Jersey winter

While long-range forecasts are calling for a mild winter, they're also predicting the start will be a chilly one, with the highest likelihood of arctic blasts and big snows in the first weeks of the season.

The combination of La Nina and its cooler than average waters across the Equatorial Pacific Ocean, along with a potential cold surge in Siberia are creating conditions conducive to a cold start, according to experts.

"I think the feature that needs the closest monitoring are the developing cold temperatures across Siberia in early December. The winter could very well be tethered to how long that feature can persist," said Judah Cohen, director of seasonal forecasting for Atmospheric and Environmental Research in Lexington, MA. Cohen is known for his research linking higher than average October snow cover in Siberia to colder and snowier winters in the Eastern United States.

In a Nov. 15 update to his long-range forecast, Cohen said that a pattern which supports milder air is moving from the Ural Mountains to Greenland. That develops a pattern that supports colder weather in Siberia.

As a result, this would promote a polar vortex, the upper level low pressure system that is present during the cool season, for South Jersey.

"I think if we get meaningful winter weather at least early on in the winter it's likely to come from a stretched polar vortex," Cohen said.

The polar vortex normally spins like a top at the poles. However, it can be disrupted and dip into the United States. The vortex will do so either as a stretched event, where it stays as one unit but moves south. Or, it will do so by splitting into two, with one section moving toward the equator.

If the polar vortex is positioned over the Northeast it will send the jet stream, the river of air roughly 30,000 feet high south of New Jersey. That unleashes frigid air from the arctic, with opportunities for big snowstorms as well.

"We already had an extreme example of it (stretched polar vortex) earlier already where places were having their big early snows and early record cold," Cohen said.

In South Jersey, Millville, Atlantic City International Airport and Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City were all in the coldest quarter of temperatures between Nov. 14 to Nov. 20, with Millville just shy of record cold.

Western New York was buried under lake effect snow from this phenomenon just recently, highlighted by 81 inches - nearly eight feet - of snow in Hamburg, about 15 miles south of Buffalo.

Should that than average atmosphere not arrive, it's likely the polar vortex spins tightly like a top at the North Pole, keeping mild Pacific air flowing into the Northeast all winter long.

WeatherWorks, a meteorological consulting company based in Hackettstown, Warren County, agrees with Cohen on the potential for cold and snow early in the season.

"There’s still going to be many cold shots, especially early on," said Mike Mihalik, Senior Meteorologist for WeatherWorks.

Cohen said he's studied the 1974 to 1976 stretch of La Nina winters and did not see a harsh or overly snowy winter in the Northeast. In his opinion, the streak may or may not mean anything to the winter of 2022-2023.

"I really think the polar vortex determines if the U.S. has a cold or mild winter and La Nina focuses the region. If you have a weaker polar vortex we have a colder winter. If it's La Nina, maybe that cold air is further west... If it's a El Nino, that gets shifted further east," said Judah Cohen.

La Nina is broken down into phases - weak, moderate and strong - based how cold waters are in the equatorial Pacific Ocean. This winter will likely be a moderate La Nina, like last winter.

Then, Atlantic City International Airport and Lower Township saw its snowiest January, according to records which date back to 1945 and 1895, respectively. The most snow in the state didn't belong to the hills of northwest New Jersey but to Galloway, where 36 inches of snow fell, according to the Office of the New Jersey State Climatologist.

However, the snow was primarily anchored by two snow events - Jan. 3 and then again Jan. 28-29, which was classified as a blizzard at the Jersey Shore. Outside of January, snow was infrequent.

"Once the median snow gets below 20 inches (like in South Jersey), one or two storms can really add up to seasonal totals," said Ken Elliott, Senior Meteorologist at WeatherWorks.

Atlantic City International Airport's median snowfall is 14.1 inches. However, that's varied from as low as 0.4 inches in 1972-1973 to 58.1 inches in 2009-10.

WeatherWorks is leaning toward average snowfall this winter, with a small hedge to be lower than the median. However, there is the possibility of mixed snow, sleet and freezing rain events keeping wintry weather more frequent than usual through the middle of January, according to Mihalik.

The company also forecasts temperatures to be near to below normal through mid-January. Then, turn milder for the remainder of the season into March.

By this point, the El Nino Southern Oscillation will transition from La Nina into a neutral state as Equatorial Pacific Ocean waters warm. Coupled with the high likelihood of milder than average waters off the Jersey Shore and it adds confidence toward a balmier end to winter.

"This climate change is definitely leading to milder temperatures. The oceans are absorbing all this heat and tend to release it during the wintertime... In the absence of any kind of polar vortex, the milder oceans will just rule the day," said Judah Cohen.