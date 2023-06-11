For the first time since May 21, we will have above-average temperatures Sunday at Atlantic City International Airport, snapping a 20-day streak.

Inland highs will go well into the 80s, perhaps hitting the 90s, with sea breeze relief at the shore. The week ahead will stay warm, too.

Southwest winds will blow throughout the day, becoming breezy by sunset. That will funnel in very warm, soupier air from the Gulf of Mexico our way, bringing our first true deep summer-feeling day to the region.

It’ll all start in the morning, with temperatures generally between 60 and 65 degrees, above average.

With sun, especially in the morning, and the winds, we’ll reach a high in the upper 80s for Estell Manor and most inland spots. A few of you will touch the 90s.

Closer to the coast, the sea breeze front should kick in, capping temperatures in the upper 70s. Waves will be calmer Sunday than they were Saturday, though the ocean will be chillier.

Expect a mostly cloudy sky Sunday night. We’ll fall through the 70s during the evening. Overnight lows will be in the 60s everywhere. It’ll be balmy out there.

After about 3 a.m., a brief shower will be possible as a warm front lifts through the area. Rain will be possible until 8 a.m.

After 8 a.m., expect sustained winds from the south from 15 to 25 mph. Gusts will be 25 to 35 mph.

Outdoor plans will be OK for much of the day, as long as you’re fine with the winds. Highs will range from the mid-70s on the water to around 80 degrees on the Garden State Parkway corridor. Well inland we’ll get to the mid-80s. It’ll be more humid than Sunday.

We then wait for a cold front to pass and bring rain. The potential for a shower or storm will start around 3 p.m. and end about 11 p.m.

Be prepared for strong thunderstorms with damaging wind or even hail. Localized roadway flooding will be possible in the heaviest storms, given the soupy air.

All in all, though, I believe up to three hours within that 3 to 11 p.m. window could be wet in any one place.

A lingering shower will be possible for the rest of Monday night until about 6 a.m. Tuesday. It’ll be mild again, with lows in the 60s. Summer is here.

Tuesday will see early clouds give way to partial sunshine. An offshore wind will bring in drier air, and it’ll be comfortable.

Highs should be in the low 80s inland, with the beaches not too far behind. Most of that cooling onshore sea breeze will stay away. Those flies will be on the beach, though.

Looking ahead, I see wildfire smoke bringing a decent haze starting Thursday. It won’t be as severe as what we had last week, though.

Finally, I haven’t mentioned this in the column yet since I was away, but the sixth annual Shore Summer Weekend Weather report card is back. So far, we graded Memorial Day weekend a “B” and last weekend a “C-plus”.

Look for grades for the previous weekend to come out right after each weekend ends. You can get a closer look at the grading process online.