Fog under a half mile at times Wednesday, see when the weather clears

It won’t rain much Wednesday, but the fog, mist and drizzle will put a damper on most outdoor plans. We then turn dry as the Full Cold Moon arrives Wednesday night, and we will stay rain-free through Friday. Meteorologist Joe Martucci has more.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
Meteorologist

It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.

