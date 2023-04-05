The spring temperatures will continue Wednesday. However, it won’t be as bright and dry as Tuesday. Fog and drizzle will be around at times for part of the region. We then surge well above average, fueling another risk for severe weather.

We’ll sit just on the edge of a cold front Wednesday. Northern New Jersey likely will be gloomy all day, with temperatures in the 50s.

We’ll be a little more springlike than that. There will be a gradient, though. I expect 60s inland, highest in places like Bridgeton, south and away from the coast. Those in places like Manahawkin would be closer to 60 on the dot.

Fog and drizzle should mainly hold to the Ocean County shoreline, closest to the front. Plus, winds will be more onshore there. Highs should be lower in the 50s there. Going toward Cape May, expect more sunshine as highs get to near 60. Winds will be more from the southwest.

Typical in these situations, a matter of miles makes a difference. If that cold front winds up sagging all the way through the state, then we’ll all be in the 50s to around 60 degrees with that gloomy look.

There will be areas of fog on a mild Wednesday evening. Temperatures will fall through the 50s, settling in the 50- to 55-degree range. That’s well above average for this time of year.

We then get to Thursday. My thoughts have not changed much. We will have a risk of severe weather. I can narrow down this time to between 4 and 10 p.m.

Before 4 p.m., it should be completely dry. Temperatures will rocket into the 60s and 70s. That will be due to the strong April sun and a gusty wind from the southwest.

I expect many inland towns to be in the upper 70s, our warmest day of the year so far. Given there will be an offshore component to this wind, I believe we’ll manage to peak in the mid-60s at the beaches late morning before the cooling sea breeze front settles in, sending it down to around 55 degrees.

When a cold front comes, bringing showers and storms, be on alert for more damaging winds. Take in loose objects and cut down any hanging tree limbs so they don’t become projectiles. Furthermore, it’ll be a good idea to keep your devices charged in case of a power outage. Ten thousand customers wound up without power in Ocean County from Saturday night’s storms.

Once that cold front passes, we’ll be in for a more seasonable stretch. Friday through Sunday will range from the mid-50s to low-60s inland. The shore will be in the 50s throughout.

We’ll see early sun give way to clouds Friday. Then, high pressure should keep a coastal storm far enough south to keep us bright Saturday and Sunday.