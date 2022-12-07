 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fog and clouds remain Wednesday night, see when they clear

It'll be a tough time to view the full cold moon on Wednesday night, with fog and low clouds around. Meteorologist Joe Martucci says that a new airmass will come on for the later part of the week though as high pressure builds in.

Meteorologist

It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.

